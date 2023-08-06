PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several of the Legislature’s interim committees and public hearings on several sets of proposed rules changes, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, August 7, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of weather or other conditions.

Monday, August 7

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Tuesday, August 8

Corn Council, 9 a.m. CT, 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, continuation of Navigator pipeline permit hearing, room 413, Capitol.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Veterinary Medical Examining Board, 2 p.m. CT, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, August 9

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 3821 W. Avera Drive, Sioux Falls.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Behavioral Health Council, 11 a.m. CT, 3515 Broadway Avenue, Yankton.

Thursday, August 10

Reemployment Assistance Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, August 11

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 330 South Poplar Avenue, suite 102, Pierre.

Monday, August 14

Public Safety Department, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules regarding campfires and slash-pile burn permits in the Black Hills National Forest fire protection district and various other proposed rule changes regarding boilers and motorcycle education courses, 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday, August 6. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.