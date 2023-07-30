PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several of the Legislature’s interim committees and public hearings on several sets of proposed rules changes, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, July 31, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of weather or other conditions.

Monday, July 31

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, 8 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Real Estate Commission, public hearing on proposed changes to auctioneer and auction rules, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Regents Board, 10 a.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, Royal River Casino and Hotel, 607 S. Veterans Street, Flandreau.

Tuesday, August 1

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, time TBD, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, public business meeting 1:45 p.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Technical Education Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, August 2

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, time TBD, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Fire Marshal’s Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 221 S. Central Avenue, Pierre.

Water Management Board, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Birth to Three Coordinating Council, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, August 3

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, time TBD, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Freedom Scholarship Board, 11 a.m. CT, 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Friday, August 4

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, time TBD, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1 p.m. CT, 555 N. Dakota Street, Vermillion.

Monday, August 7

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, July 29. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.