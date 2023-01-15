PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 16, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King, Jr., federal holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, January 17

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, January 18

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Birth to Three Council, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, January 19

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, TBD.

Conservation Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, January 20

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

Technical Professions Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Monday, January 23

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.