PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several of the Legislature’s interim committees and public hearings on several sets of proposed rules changes, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, July 24, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, July 24

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

911 Coordination Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, July 25

One Call Notification Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, 9 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, July 26

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, 8:30 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Indian Education Council, 5 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, July 27

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, 8:30 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Legislature, Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing on proposed changes to speed-limit rules on I-90 in the Sioux Falls area and on US 385 at Hot Springs, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Social Services Department, public hearing on proposed changes to child-care rules, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls.

Friday, July 28

Physical Therapy Board, 10 a.m. CT, 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Monday, July 31

Public Utilities Commission, Navigator permit hearing, 8:30 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Real Estate Commission, public hearing on proposed changes to auctioneer and auction rules, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, Royal River Casino and Hotel, 607 S. Veterans Street, Flandreau.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, July 22. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.