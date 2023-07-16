PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as two of the Legislature’s interim committees, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, July 17, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, July 17

HAVA Grant Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Teacher Compensation Review Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Tuesday, July 18

Electrical Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

State Fair Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Bear Butte Room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, July 19

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Department of Transportation, 7 p.m. CT, presentation of 2024 construction proposal, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Thursday, July 20

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Plumbing Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Secretary of State, Post-election Audit Study Group, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Workers’ Compensation Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Bureau of Human Resources and Administration, 6 p.m. CT, Capitol Lake proposal presentation, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, Pierre.

Friday, July 21

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, teleconference, 9:30 a.m. CT.

Technical Professions Board, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, Suite 211, Rapid City.

Monday, July 24

911 Coordination Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, July 15. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.