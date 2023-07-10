PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as two of the Legislature’s interim committees, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, July 10, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, July 10

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Physical Therapy Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, July 11

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule change 9 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Nutrient Council, 9 a.m. CT, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Agricultural Land Assessment Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference and 508 Moccasin Drive, Aberdeen.

Wednesday, July 12

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Legislature, Study Committee on County Funding and Services, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Real Estate Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, July 13

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Records Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Conservation Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, July 14

Historical Society Trustees Board, 8 a.m. CT, 440 E. Eighth Street, unit 221, Sioux Falls.

Monday, July 17

HAVA Grant Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Teacher Compensation Review Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, July 7. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.