PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at all meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and three meetings of the Legislature’s interim committees, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, July 3, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, July 3

State government business offices are closed. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, July 4

Independence Day holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

Wednesday, July 5

Soybean Council, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, July 6

Arts Council, 9 a.m. CT, 1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings.

Geographic Names Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. MT / 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Friday, July 7

Education Standards Board, public hearing on proposed rules changes, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Monday, July 11

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, June 30. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.