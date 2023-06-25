PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at all meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and three meetings of the Legislature’s interim committees, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, June 26, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, June 26

Legislature, State Tribal Relations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Administration Building, Agency Village.

Social Work Examiners Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 2001 Eastgate Drive, Pierre.

Insurance Division, 1:30 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Pulse Crops Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Professional Teachers Commission, 3 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Tuesday, June 27

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Barber Examiners Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

One Call Notification Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, June 28

Elections Board, public hearing on proposed rules, 11 a.m. CT, 215 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre.

Juvenile Services Council, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, June 29

Tourism Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 415 S. Main Street, Aberdeen.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Technical Education Board, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, Rockin’ D Ranch, 1128 Rifle Pit Road, Sundance, Wyoming.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, June 30

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Technical Education Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, Rockin’ D Ranch, 1128 Rifle Pit Road, Sundance, Wyoming.

Monday, July 3

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, June 23. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.