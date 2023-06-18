PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) –Here’s a first look at all meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and three meetings of the Legislature’s interim committees, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, June 19, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, June 19

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, June 20

Investment Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing on proposed rule changes, 4009 W 49th Street, Sioux Falls.

Water Management Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, Ramkota Convention Center, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Bear Butte Conference Room, second floor, Capitol.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, June 21

Victim Services Advisory Group, 8:45 a.m. CT, teleconference and 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Corn Council, 9 a.m. CT, 4712 S. Technopolis Drive. Sioux Falls.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, evidentiary hearing on license application and complaint against Banghart Properties and, room 413, Capitol.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, public session opens 3:30 p.m. CT for legislative roundtable, teleconference and Beacom Collaboration Center, 820 N. Washington Avenue, Madison.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Legislature, Code Commission, 3 p.m. CT, Ramkota Convention Center, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Hagen-Harvey Scholarship Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, June 22

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Beacom Collaboration Center, 820 N. Washington Avenue, Madison.

Science and Technology Authority, 8 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

One Call Notification Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Social Services Department, 11 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls.

Friday, June 23

Pharmacy Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, suite 204, Sioux Falls.

Monday, June 26

Legislature, State Tribal Relations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Administration Building, Agency Village.

Social Work Examiners Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 2001 Eastgate Drive, Pierre.

Insurance Division, 1:30 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, June 16. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.