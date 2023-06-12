PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel seeking recommendations on improving legal services to poor defendants, three of the Legislature’s interim committees, the board that oversees legal betting, the panel that oversees public airports, the trustees that oversee South Dakota’s public-employees retirement system, and the group that provides state financial assistance to businesses all have key meetings in the coming days.

The Legislature’s Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long-Term Care meets Monday at the South Dakota Capitol.

The Indigent Legal Services Task Force will hold its final public-input sessions with a meeting in Huron on Monday and a statewide virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The Gaming Commission meets Tuesday morning in Deadwood. Among items on its agenda are proposed rule changes for horse races.

Also Tuesday, the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee meets at the Capitol to consider final clearance of 10 different sets of proposed rules, including the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s request on a new program providing $200 million of loans and grants to subsidize public infrastructure for new single- and multi-family residences.

On Wednesday, the Legislature’s Study Committee on County Funding and Services gathers at the Capitol for its first meeting. The Board of Economic Development meets by teleconference to consider five new requests for low-interest loans and state-tax repayments. And the South Dakota Retirement System trustees gather at their headquarters in Pierre for a quarterly meeting.

On Thursday, the Aeronautics Commission meets by teleconference. Among its agenda items is consideration of a waiver to allow more state funding for the Rapid City terminal expansion.

Here’s a first look at all meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and three meetings of the Legislature’s interim committees, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, June 12, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, June 12

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long-Term Care, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, public input session, Huron Event Center, 100 Fourth Street SW, Huron.

Health Department, 11 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed additions and updates to reportable diseases listings, Hayes Building, 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, June 13

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing on proposed rule changes, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, teleconference.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 3 p.m. CT, virtual public-input session, teleconference.

Wednesday, June 14

Legislature, Study Committee on County Funding and Services, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, 10:30 a.m. business meeting, teleconference.

Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room B20, Capitol.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Thursday, June 15

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Professional Teachers Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, June 16

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, June 19

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening, June 9. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.