PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that manages the Sanford Underground Research Facility, the commission that regulates grain traders in South Dakota and the board that licenses medical doctors in the state all have important meetings in the coming week.

The Science and Technology Authority gathers to accept $13 million that the Legislature appropriated for further underground work. The state Public Utilities Commission considers whether to grant a Class B grain-trader license to Banghart Properties. And the state Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners meets with South Dakota’s new secretary of health, Melissa Magstadt.

The Indigent Legal Services Task Force sends teams to Vermillion and Huron to hear from the public about ideas for improving or expanding services to indigent defendants. And the Legislature’s committee working on healthcare funding recommendations meets again.

Here’s a first look at all meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and a meeting of one of the Legislature’s interim committees, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, June 5, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, June 5

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, June 6

Professional Teachers Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, public input session, Knudson School of Law, 414 E. Clark Street, Vermillion.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Science and Technology Authority, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

Wednesday, June 7

Barber Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Abstracters Examiners Board, noon CT, administration of exams, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown.

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. MT / 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 211 Mall Drive, Suite 103, Rapid City.

Thursday, June 8

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing on proposed rules regarding critical care endorsements and athletic trainers, teleconference and 101 N. Main Avenue, room 306, Sioux Falls.

Professional Administrators Commission, 10 a.m. CT, business meeting, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT, business meeting, teleconference and 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown.

Friday, June 9

Medicaid Pharmaceuticals and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference and 2901 6th Avenue SE, Aberdeen. Meeting continues Saturday, 8:30 a.m. CT, same location.

Monday, June 12

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long-Term Care, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, public input session, Huron Event Center, 100 Fourth Street SW, Huron.

Health Department, 11 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed additions and updates to reportable diseases listings, Hayes Building, 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, June 2. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.