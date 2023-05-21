PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 22, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, May 22

Education Standards Board, business meeting and public hearing on proposed rule change, regarding addition of requirement that all school districts uniformly transcribe postsecondary credits onto a student’s high school transcript, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, Meade County Courthouse, 1425 Sherman Street, Sturgis.

Department of Health, public hearing on proposed rule change, regarding addition of dental hygienists the list of professions eligible to participate in the Rural Healthcare Facility Recruitment Assistance Program, 1:30 p.m. CT, 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, May 23

Electrical Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long-Term Care, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Corrections Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Division of Insurance, public hearing on proposed rule change regarding Medicare Supplement coverage amounts, 10 a.m. CT, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Educational Enhancement Funding Commission, 10:00 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Building Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission, annual meeting, noon CT, teleconference and room 412, Capitol.

Wednesday, May 24

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. business meeting; public hearing at 9:30 a.m. CT on proposed repeal of rule regarding license fees, teleconference.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, public-input meeting, Cedar Shores, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Oacoma.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, May 25

Cosmetology Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, May 26

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.