PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 9, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, January 9

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Tuesday, January 10

Aging Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, noon CT, start of 2023 session.

Wednesday, January 11

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committees, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Brand Board, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, brand-conflict hearing; 11 a.m. MT / noon CT, business meeting; teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, January 12

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committees, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

One Call Notification Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Wheat Commission, TBD, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, January 13

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committees, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, Drifters Event Center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King, Jr., federal holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening, January 7, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.