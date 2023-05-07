PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Proposed restrictions on activities by minors at public universities, allegations of wrong-doing by a grain trader, and requests for millions of dollars in public financing highlight the coming week’s activities in South Dakota state government.

The Board of Regents on Tuesday considers final approval of a policy that would govern minors on university campuses. It comes in the wake of a drag show last fall at South Dakota State University.

Also on Tuesday, the Public Utilities Commission hears final arguments in the request by Banghart Properties for a Class A grain-trading license and sets the schedule for proceeding on the complaint against the Gettysburg-based company for violating the $5 million limit on its Class B license.

The Economic Development Finance Authority on Wednesday considers a request for a livestock nutrient management bond for up to $187 million to Gevo Net-Zero 1, a company that plans to build a processing center for renewable aircraft fuel at Lake Preston.

And the Economic Development Board on Wednesday looks at a SD Works loan request from Engineered Concrete Products of Rapid City for $1,012,500 and a REDI loan request for $1,192,500 from TTL Holdings, which owns Engineered Concrete Products.

Here's a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 8, 2023.

Monday, May 8

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, May 9

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT convene, 10:40 a.m. start public business session, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, May 10

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3821 W. Avera Drive, Sioux Falls.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Funeral Service Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown.

Thursday, May 11

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT parole and clemency hearings, 10:10 a.m. CT business meeting, Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, public hearing on proposed rules, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. From the hearing notice: “The effect of the rules will update our certification and training regulations as part of our signed certification and training plan with the Environmental Protection Agency. The rules will also update our pesticide recycling rules on types of containers and waive the pre-registration requirement for waste pesticide disposal.”

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 7 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, May 12

Department of Social Services, public hearing on proposed rules, 11 a.m. CT, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls. The changes would affect regulations for family day care homes, licensed day care programs, before- and after-school care, and scope of services for child care programs. From the hearing notice: “The effect of the rule changes will be to repeal four chapters and add one new chapter. The new chapter covers the licensing requirements for family day care homes, licensed day care programs, and before and after school care.”

Monday, May 15

Bureau of Administration, public hearing on proposed rules, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. From the hearing notice: “The effect of the rules will be to increase the rate for legal publications. The reason for adopting the proposed rules is to adjust the legal publication rate to reflect changes in the economic conditions within the newspaper industry and the general economy.”

Victims’ Services Access and Visitation Group, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.