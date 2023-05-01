PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 1, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, May 1

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, May 2

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Groundbreaking ceremony, 1:30 p.m. CT, Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, May 3

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Banking Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT, 1714 Lincoln Avenue, suite 2, Pierre.

Workforce Development Council, 1 p.m. CT, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, gallery B, Pierre.

Brand Board, 2:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. MT, teleconference and 711 N. Creek Drive, Rapid City.

Thursday, May 4

Arts Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

One Call Board, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and Alliance Center, 1600 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, noon CT, 11 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, Event Barn, Custer State Park.

Friday, May 5

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Event Barn, Custer State Park.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, May 8

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.