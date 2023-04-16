PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, April 17, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, April 17

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearings on proposed changes to CTE and social studies standards and proposed rule changes, Ramkota Conference Center, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, April 18

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Weed and Pest Commission, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on rule proposal and business meeting, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Operator Certification Board, 2 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, April 19

No public meeting is scheduled.

Thursday, April 20

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 115 S. Third Street, Beresford.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

State Historical Society Trustees, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Friday, April 21

Developmental Disabilities Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, April 24

Gaming Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.