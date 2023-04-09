PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, April 10, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, April 10

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, April 11.

Electrical Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Aging Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, April 12

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Tourism Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, Spearfish Canyon Lodge, 10619 Roughlock Falls Road, Lead.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Law Enforcement Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood.

Thursday, April 13

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Civil Service Commission, 11 a.m. CT, proposed rule-changes hearing and business meeting, teleconference and room B20, Capitol (rescheduled from April 4.)

Pardons and Paroles Board, parole and clemency hearings, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Public Utilities Commission, 1 p.m. CT, evidentiary hearing (Venture Communications v. AT&T Mobility), room 413, Capitol.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and McCrory Gardens Center, 631 Twenty-second Avenue, Brookings.

Friday, April 14

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and McCrory Gardens Center, 631 Twenty-second Avenue, Brookings.

Public Utilities Commission, 8 a.m. CT or a time to be determined, continuation if necessary of evidentiary hearing (Venture Communications v. AT&T Mobility), room 413, Capitol.

Pardons and Paroles Board, parole and clemency hearings, 8:30 a.m. CT; business meeting, 10:10 a.m., teleconference and 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 415 Main Street, Rapid City.

Social Work Examiners, noon CT, teleconference.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 101 N. Main Avenue, suite 306, Sioux Falls.

Monday, April 17

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearings on proposed changes to CTE and social studies standards and proposed rule changes, Ramkota Conference Center, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.