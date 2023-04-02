PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, April 3, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, April 3

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, April 4

Civil Service Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, rules hearing and business meeting, teleconference and room B20, Capitol.

Wednesday, April 5

Children With Disabilities Advisory Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Real Estate Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Education Board, 6 p.m. CT, social hour, Great Shots, 2505 W. Benson Road, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, April 6

State Conservation Commission, 8:15 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Investment Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Education Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, meeting with Sioux Falls school board; 10 a.m. CT, business meeting, teleconference and HUB, Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Fair Commission, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Friday, April 7

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, April 10

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.