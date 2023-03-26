PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, March 27, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, March 27

Legislature, final day of 2023 session, Senate 9 a.m. CT, House of Representatives 9 a.m. CT, Capitol.

Tuesday, March 28

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, March 29

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, McCrory Center, 631 22nd Avenue, Brookings.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Thursday, March 30

Soybean Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, 5000 S. Broadband Lane, suite 224, Sioux Falls.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT, Holiday Inn City Centre, 100 W. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls.

Friday, March 31.

Examiners for Counselors & Marriage and Family Therapists Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Professions Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Monday, April 3

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.