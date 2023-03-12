PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, March 13, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, March 13

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, March 14

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 E. Highway 14, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on various proposed rule changes and business meeting, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, March 15

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, teleconference.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Elections Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, public hearing on a proposed rule change, 215 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, March 16

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, 10:15 a.m. business meeting, teleconference.

Science and Technology Authority, 8 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. CT, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Governors Drive, Pierre.

Midwives Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, March 17

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, March 20.

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, March 10, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

