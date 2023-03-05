PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, March 6, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, March 6

Legislature, 9:00 a.m. CT House of Representatives, 1 p.m. CT Senate. Last day for a bill or joint resolution to pass both chambers.

Tuesday, March 7

Legislature, starting times to be determined.

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, March 8

Legislature, starting times to be determined.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, March 9

Legislature, starting times to be determined.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 101 N. Main Avenue, room 306, Sioux Falls.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT pre-meeting, 1 p.m. CT business meeting, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, March 10

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Blind and Visually Impaired Service Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, video-conference at DDN locations in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls (see agenda.)

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. CT, teleconference and Best Western Ramkota Hotel, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City.

Saturday, March 11

Family Support Council, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:39 a.m. CT, teleconference and Best Western Ramkota Hotel, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City.

Monday, March 13

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, March 3, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.