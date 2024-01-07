PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the start of the 2024 legislative session, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, January 8, 2024.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, January 8

Supreme Court, hearing on governor’s request for advisory opinion on legislative conflicts of interest, 11 a.m. CT, Capitol.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Executive Board, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Tuesday, January 9

Professional Teachers Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 532 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, day 1 of 2024 session, noon CT; State of the State address, 1 p.m. CT, Capitol.

Wednesday, January 10

Professional Teachers Commission, (day 2) 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Legislature, day 2 of 2024 session, 10:30 a.m. CT; State of the Judiciary address, 11 a.m. CT; State of the Tribes address, 1 p.m. CT, Capitol.

Pardons and Paroles Board, noon CT, hearings, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, January 11

Legislature, day 3 of 2024 session, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, hearing and business meeting, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Electrical Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, January 12

Legislature, day 4 of 2024 session, 7:45 a.m. CT, Capitol.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Education Practitioners Committee, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, January 15

Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. State business offices are closed.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, January 5, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.