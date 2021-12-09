A ‘do-a-lot-more’ SDGFP app starts Dec. 15

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A new mobile phone app that offers many more options for users rolls out next week from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

State Wildlife Division administrator Heather Villa previewed it Thursday. She told the Game, Fish and Parks Commission it can perform a much larger range of services.

Features include buying park-entrance stickers, making campground reservations and purchasing licenses for hunting, fishing and trapping.

It’s bilingual — English and Spanish — and offers 360-degree views of parks and recreation areas, right down to each camping site. “Is it flat? Are there shade trees? What really am I looking at?” Villa said.

Users can link to other users — “Think of this as an option for families,” Villa said — and can post Facebook and Twitter messages, too.

The new system goes live Wednesday, December 15.

“This is exciting,” commissioner Stephanie Rissler of Vermillion said.

Villa said people can buy the new ‘hard cards’ through it too.

“We’ve waited a long time for this,” chairman Russ Olson of Wentworth said.