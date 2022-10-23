PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A pre-general campaign finance report has been posted for one of the candidates running for election as South Dakota’s next governor and lieutenant governor.

It was for Jennifer Keintz of Eden, the Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor. She is completing her first term in the state House of Representatives and running with the Democrat candidate for governor, Jamie Smith. She was nominated at the Democrats’ statewide convention in July.

The report for Keintz showed $1,820 in contributions and $473.54 of spending, with a balance of $1,346.46, since her committee was organized July 15, 2022.

The pre-general reports are due no later than 5 p.m. Monday (October 24) to the secretary of state office. They cover all transactions from May 22, 2022 (or last submitted report) through October 19, 2022.

As of Sunday morning, the secretary of state’s website didn’t yet show pre-general reports from any of the three candidates for governor, Republican incumbent Kristi Noem, Libertarian nominee Tracey Quint, or Smith.

The South Dakota Constitution requires that each set of candidates for governor and lieutenant governor be jointly elected, meaning a voter casts a single choice for each pair.

As of Sunday morning, there wasn’t a pre-general report posted yet for either of the two other candidates for lieutenant governor.

However, Republican Larry Rhoden, who’s seeking re-election as lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket with Noem, notified the secretary of state that he received a $4,000 contribution Friday.

What’s known as a supplemental report must be filed if a political committee receives a contribution of $500.00 or more within twenty days immediately prior to an election, according to state law.

The Noem-Rhoden team won the 2018 general election. They received 172,912 votes, more than the 161,454 votes for Democrats Billie Sutton and Michelle Lavallee and 4,848 for Libertarians Kurt Evans and Richard Shelatz.

Noem, Quint and Smith filed pre-primary campaign reports in May. Noem’s report showed a balance of $7,762,901.57. She went on to win the Republican nomination in the June primary, defeating former House Speaker Steve Haugaard 91.661-28,315.

The pre-primary report for Quint’s campaign showed a single contribution of $150. Smith’s pre-primary report showed a balance of $110,268.13. Smith didn’t have a primary. Quint was nominated at the Libertarians’ statewide convention April 23.

The pre-primary report for Rhoden showed a balance of $409,236.21. Rhoden turned back a challenge from Haugaard for the lieutenant governor nomination at the Republicans’ statewide convention in June.