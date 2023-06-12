“Fallen Heroes” bridge on US 14 east of Blunt.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the latest round of bridge dedications honoring South Dakotans who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces.

U.S. Army Private First Class Cy Kaiser: Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. (CT) at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 115 S. Roosevelt Street, Aberdeen.

U.S. Army Sergeant Philip J. Iyotte: Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CT) at the White River Community Events Center, 501 Third Street, White River.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer II Scott A. Saboe: Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CT) at the Lake Gospel Hall, 105 Lincoln Avenue, Willow Lake.

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Charles T. Langenfeld: Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at the Redlin Art Center, 1200 33rd Street NE #310, Watertown.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robb Rolfing: Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, 1600 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls.

U.S. Army Specialist Five Samuel J. Jorgensen: Friday, July 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at the Chamberlain Community Center,112 N. Main Street, Chamberlain.

Governor Kristi Noem began the Fallen Heroes bridge dedications program in 2019. Click on each name to see a longer announcement.