PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota airports will soon see a lot more construction work, largely funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The state Aeronautics Commission gave its early blessing Thursday to $43 million of projects proposed for 2022 at airports in more than three dozen communities.

Among the largest on the latest list are Pierre Municipal $8.3 million, Sioux Falls’ Joe Foss Field $5 million, Eagle Butte $4.6 million, Wall $4.4 million, Rapid City Regional $4 million and Onida $3.3 million.

The FAA will pay $38.7 million, local funds will cover $2.2 million and the state commission will provide $2 million.

Jon Becker from the state Department of Transportation said another $16.4 million of federal aid will be coming through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed. That could mean some airports get two grants, according to Becker. Those rules are still being developed.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said passage of the BIL funding means South Dakota will receive $16.4 million per year for the next five years, assuming Congress follows through with the money.

The commission’s 5-0 vote Thursday was for preliminary approval so that local officials can arrange their funding, Jundt said. Each project will come back to the commission for final approval later this year.