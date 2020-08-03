30 S.D. schools will share ‘Rethink K-12’ grant

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Education Secretary Ben Jones said Monday that South Dakota will get a nearly $7 million federal grant in a national competition.

The ‘Rethink K-12 Education Models’ funds went to 11 of the 39 states that applied.

Iowa also received one of the grants.

The money was part of the CARES Act that Congress approved to help battle COVID-19. The ‘Rethink K-12’ program is intended to run three years.

Jones said South Dakota’s money would be shared among 30 schools to develop courses where students can learn at their own pace. This is known as competency-based or personalized learning.

South Dakota schools that were already using it seemed to better keep students engaged when in-person classrooms closed in South Dakota last spring because of COVID-19, according to Jones.

The list of schools wasn’t publicly available as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.