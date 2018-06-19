Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Veterans Voices
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Fourth presidential disaster declaration for South Dakota has been approved
Top Stories
South Dakota man linked to Butina pleads in fraud case
New courthouse to open in Hutchinson County
SF Police give details on investigation into alleged attempted rape, sexual contact with child
Stensland, Beautiful Kingdom band celebrating Winter Wonderland Saturday
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Augustana soccer earns spot in NCAA Tournament
Top Stories
USF to face Colorado School of Mines in playoffs
Top Stories
Augustana Football headed to CSU Pueblo for opening round of playoffs
Sloan wins Daktronics Open title
Coyotes complete perfect Summit season, winning 24th straight match
Gamblers defeat Herd 8-1 at PREMIER Center
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Holiday Central
Home for the Holidays
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Tips for getting kids started with their own bank accounts
Top Stories
The hottest party theme for 2020: The Roaring 20s
Top Stories
Have you been stressed lately? Try these teas for relaxation
Brittany’s infamous Protein Pancake Recipe
Easy weeknight Stuffed Peppers Recipe
Deconstructed green bean casserole, an upscale side for your Thanksgiving table
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Capitol News Bureau
S.D. lawmakers want sides to keep negotiating in electric-territory fight
S.D. Capitol study led to locking windows
S.D. special ed panel wants more specific data
State senator comments on plan to retire from politics in December
The week ahead in state government starting Monday, November 18, 2019
More Capitol News Bureau Headlines
S.D. task force wants law making counties list their policies for adjusting ag-land tax values
Three of 149 school districts in SD didn’t give teachers sufficient raises in 2018
State tribal relations secretary won’t say whether governor plans more pipeline bills
Crowned Ridge Wind proposal for northeastern S.D. counties clears a remaining hurdle
Pierre could host a parade for Native Americans
S.D. lawmakers are scurrying to wrap up reports for leadership board
The week ahead in state government starting Monday, November 11, 2019
Come January, all visitors must go through security check at S.D. Capitol rear entrance
S.D. panel seeks more addiction services but opposes reducing ingestion to a misdemeanor
SDHP still investigating reports of other vehicles harassing Pierre-area motorists
Local News
Fourth presidential disaster declaration for South Dakota has been approved
South Dakota man linked to Butina pleads in fraud case
New courthouse to open in Hutchinson County
SF Police give details on investigation into alleged attempted rape, sexual contact with child
Stensland, Beautiful Kingdom band celebrating Winter Wonderland Saturday
More Local News Headlines
Sports
Augustana soccer earns spot in NCAA Tournament
USF to face Colorado School of Mines in playoffs
Augustana Football headed to CSU Pueblo for opening round of playoffs
Sloan wins Daktronics Open title
Coyotes complete perfect Summit season, winning 24th straight match
More Sports Headlines
Investigates
Sanford Health’s new ‘corporate integrity’ agreement with feds
Sioux Falls woman accused of burning her own home down
KELOLAND Investigation: Risky rental
Sanford to pay $20 million in kickback scheme
More Investigates Headlines
Your Money Matters
Williquors part of $696.3 million in permits this year
Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles
‘It’s been stressful’: Propane shortage adding to difficult harvest for MN farmers
Dunkin’ bans the ‘double-cup’ as it swaps foam for paper
The right fit: Local father, son start custom T-shirt business
More Your Money Matters Headlines
HealthBeat
What is the Precise Nail Procedure?
Big study casts doubt on need for many heart procedures
HealthBeat: A1C screenings at Hy-Vee
Answering your questions about vaping
HealthBeat: A safe home for seniors
More HealthBeat Headlines
Politics
Michelle Obama signs ‘Becoming’ copies on book’s anniversary
Pence aide’s testimony renews focus on VP’s Ukraine role
Criminal charges expected this week against Epstein guards
South Dakota tribes apply to grow industrial hemp with federal government
US failing to stop China from stealing research, report says
More Politics Headlines
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
New meth campaign launched by SD Department of Social Services
Meth campaign draws backlash
SF Police give details on investigation into alleged attempted rape, sexual contact with child
2019 KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special
Tweets by pierremercer
Don't Miss!
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Get Your Mortgage or Rent Paid in 2020!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests