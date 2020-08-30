22 counties get S.D. bridge engineering grants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A third of South Dakota’s counties and several cities are the latest to be selected for nearly $1.5 million of state grants to do preliminary engineering on local bridges that need work.

The state Transportation Commission made 40 awards Thursday covering 22 counties and the cities of Yankton and Hot Springs.

Union and Davison each had four bridges on the latest list, while Minnehaha, Brookings and Roberts counties have three.

Doug Kinniburgh is supervisor for local government assistance engineering in the state Department Transportation. He recommended that all 40 applicants be funded.

“They’re all good candidates,” Kinniburgh said.

“That’s a first, I think,” commission chairman Mike Vehle of Mitchell said.

“It is,” Kinniburgh replied.