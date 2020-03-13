2021 session won’t end in April after all, South Dakota lawmakers decide

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Senate Republican leader Kris Langer couldn’t hide her joy.

“You can’t make this stuff up!” she exclaimed, as senators came back from supper Thursday night.

The state House of Representatives had just adopted the Senate’s 37-day calendar for the 2021 session of the South Dakota Legislature, rather than the 40 days that the Joint Legislative Procedure Committee originally favored.

The result: Next year’s veto day will be Monday, March 29, rather than Friday, April 2.

The reason? House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls and another Democrat, Representative Oren Lesmeister of Parade, somehow had convinced enough Republicans to go with the Senate’s shorter schedule.

There are 59 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the House.

Suddenly Smith was in the Senate chamber, and Langer was giving him a hug of gratitude, topped with a big “Woo-hoo!”

“Thank you!” she said, high-fiving him. “That is awesome.”