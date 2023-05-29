PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A public hearing on proposed rules for a new $200 million housing program is among the highlights during the coming week’s activities in South Dakota state government.

A task force seeking suggestions from the public for improving legal services to indigent defendants also sends teams to Timber Lake and Pierre.

And the panel that advises the governor on Indian education receives information on plans for the 2023 summit.

Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and a meeting of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, May 29, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, May 30.

Economic Development Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Executive Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre.

Indian Education Council, 5 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, May 31

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Economic Advisors Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, public input meeting, Dewey County Courthouse, 710 C Street, Timber Lake.

Housing Development Authority, public hearing on proposed rules for housing infrastructure program, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre.

Thursday, June 1

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, public input meeting, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 650 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Veterinary Medical Examining Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Oacoma.

Friday, June 2

Service to the Blind and Visually Handicapped Board, 9 a.m. CT, DDN locations in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Pierre.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, followed by business meeting, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre.

Monday, June 5

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Monday morning, May 29. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.