Top Stories
Staying safe in the heat
Top Stories
South Dakota moms meet with Congress to fight opioid addiction
Reminder to treat trees for Emerald Ash Borer
SFFR deliver donations
Rodeo brings thousands to Huron
Top Stories
Legends Football Camp features over 600 athletes
Top Stories
Wednesday night scoreboard – June 26th
Top Stories
Minnesota Twins set to honor Augustana softball
Rosario helps Twins extend Snell’s woes, beat Rays 9-4
Legion baseball highlights – June 25th
Canaries suffer sixth straight loss against RedHawks
Watch KELOLAND Living
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
June 26, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
June 25th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Your Pet Stop keeping our furry friends safe and entertained this summer
Across The Table with Jay Huizenga
Levitt at the Falls week three preview
June 24th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Capitol News Bureau
Slightly fewer South Dakotans sought deer hunting licenses
South Dakota State University plans fall leadership courses at Crazy Horse
South Dakota panel OKs state funds for two county-seat public airports
South Dakota regulators grant Otter Tail refund plan
South Dakota might help fund airport work in DeSmet, Murdo
Lawmakers plan to start study of industrial hemp in South Dakota
South Dakota regulators will consider refunds for Otter Tail electricity customers
The week ahead in state government starting Monday, June 24
Governor, lawmakers make key appointments to South Dakota posts
South Dakota switches to CenturyLink for ‘next-generation’ 911
Deadwood regulators will consider rules for house-banked poker
South Dakota Railroad Board loans up to $3 million for repairs
South Dakota justices decide they lack jurisdiction in Marty Indian School case
SD Supreme Court rejects argument a taser isn’t a dangerous weapon
Transportation Commission rejects bid for safe-school pathway in Custer
Local News
Feeding South Dakota in a “clean” way
Digging up the truth about our past at the Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Boy thrown from MOA balcony remains in intensive care
Local organization that helps men gets help of their own
Slow commute home for drivers on Interstate 29
Sports
Legends Football Camp features over 600 athletes
Wednesday night scoreboard – June 26th
Minnesota Twins set to honor Augustana softball
Rosario helps Twins extend Snell’s woes, beat Rays 9-4
Legion baseball highlights – June 25th
Investigates
Tobias Ritesman accused of violating bond conditions
Former deputy warden sues SD Department of Corrections
School bus fires happen daily; how to stop them from turning deadly
Man accused of stalking Sioux Falls Mayor “Sovereign National”
No time to wait
Your Money Matters
State Theatre gets major donations
Momentum Motorwerks hopes to take their electric recreational vehicles national
Meeting the challenges of the nursing home industry
Europol: 6 arrested in UK, Netherlands in Bitcoin scam
Cryptocurrencies need close scrutiny, monitor warns
HealthBeat
Staying safe in the heat
Finding relief with cupping therapy
Healthy eating on the go
FDA recalls Parent’s Choice Infant Formula over possible metal presence
How athletic are you?
Politics
Ex-Chiefs player, businessman runs for US Senate in Kansas
Technical snafu interrupts NBC’s first presidential debate
New torture claims in US case against ex-Sri Lankan official
Oregon Republican walkout over climate bill drags on
Evangelical group to spend $50M on get-out-the-vote efforts
Don’t Miss!