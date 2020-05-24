Campers enjoy Memorial Day weekend while staying safe and healthy

NEWTON HILLS STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) – The long Memorial Day weekend usually brings many people to lakes and campgrounds, and that was the case at Newton Hills State Park near Canton today.

Camping is already an activity that lends itself to social distancing, but Newton Hills State Park is still taking precautions to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend.

“Lot more cleaning of the comfort stations, we’ve also implemented some precautions in our welcome centers where we’ve done barricades to help protect our park guests and our staff when they’re interacting,” Jim Henning, a GF&P park manager said.

Many people were out enjoying the weather at the park today, whether in the campground ….

“We like to play in the sand and just go run around, ride bikes and stuff,” camper Lucy Gao Wilcox said.

out exploring …

“It’s very beautiful, you never know what you might see. Driving through the bottom you see so many deer and wildlife,” explorer Jordan Vandestroet said.

or doing some kayaking.

“One nice thing being out on the water, there’s not a whole lot out there,” camper Andrew Oveson said.

Heading out to the state parks can be a good way to cure some built-up cabin fever.

“Campers, park users, anyone looking to get outdoors, I just like to remind people that your state parks and state rec areas are great opportunity to socially distance and enjoy the outdoors,” Henning said.

Just remember hygiene.

“Still wash your hands. All the bath houses are open, so utilize them and wash your hands when you’re in there. Try to still stay safe but have fun and enjoy the weather,” Oveson said.

“Try to have fun even though times are uncertain,” Gao Wilcox said.