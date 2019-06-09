The latest: Sioux Falls PD investigating shooting

UPDATED 6 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Police say a suspect shot three victims during the shooting Saturday afternoon at the 100 Block of North Cliff Avenue.

They are currently receiving treatment at the local hospitals.

Both Avera Mckennan Emergency Department and the Sanford ER went on lockdown related to the shoot. However, those lockdowns have since been lifted.

"At this time it's very early in the investigation. We're still putting pieces together and still working on putting some information together at this point," Jon Thum with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

KELOLAND spoke with several bystanders off camera, who say they heard about six or seven shots when the shooting took place.

Police are still working on identifying the suspect who has been described as an African American male, 40-50 years of age, with a medium build and long dreadlocks for his hair.

Police are also looking for the vehicle he was seen leaving in which is a 2000 Buick Park Avenue, black in color, 4-door sedan. The South Dakota license plate number was 1AP416.

We'll continue following this story, and will have the latest details for you on air, online, and on social media.

3:25 p.m.

Jay Gravholt, director of media relations with Avera Health, tells KELOLAND the lockdown at the Avera McKennan Emergency Department has been lifted.

2:45 p.m.

Darren Huber, spokesperson for Sanford Health, says the Sanford ER at the main Sanford campus in Sioux Falls was on lockdown this afternoon, but the lockdown has been lifted. The lockdown was related to the shooting on Cliff Avenue, he says.

2:36 p.m.

Jay Gravholt, director of media relations with Avera Health, says that Avera McKennan Emergency Department is on lockdown right now; this is related to the shooting on Cliff Avenue.

"The Avera McKennan Emergency Department is currently on lockdown for safety precautions. Police are on site, the facility is secure, and there is no current danger. Patients are being triaged for treatment," Gravholt said.

"Patients are being triaged for treatment," means is that if you need care at the McKennan ER right now, you will still receive care, Gravholt explains.

2:07 p.m.

Jon Thum with the Sioux Falls Police Department says they are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

KELOLAND's Nathan Finster reports that there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the corner of 9th and Cliff Avenue in central Sioux Falls near Nelson Park.

This is a developing story- stay with KELOLAND News on air, online and on social media as we bring you the latest.