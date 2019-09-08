Sunday Boredom Busters: September 8th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The Children’s Museum of South Dakota is celebrating 9 years of operation with a Free Day of Play. The public is invited to explore the museum at no charge from noon to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 521 4th St, in downtown Brookings.

Motorcycle daredevil Cole Freeman will dazzle crowds at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. Freeman will perform stunt shows at noon and 2 p.m.

Beaver Creek Nature Area in Brandon, SD is hosting a Homesteader Day Celebration from 1-4 p.m. There will be pioneer ag demonstrations, a blacksmith, Civil War reenactors, Dutch oven cooking, rope making, candle-dipping and music. Admission is free.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Currie, MN is serving a Fall Festival Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event also includes a craft and country store.

Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls is hosting a Grandparents Day Festival from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. There will be carnival games, musical performances by Phil Baker and John Mogen, face-painting, plus free root beer floats, lemonade, walking tacos and popcorn.

Benson’s Flea Market is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A new season of exhibitors selling antiques, collectibles and furniture is underway in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting a free Open House this weekend at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest model train layout in South Dakota. You can also check out the new expansion work. The open house is on the north end of the fairgrounds, across from the old armory.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Find your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New in theaters this weekend: IT Chapter Two, rated R