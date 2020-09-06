Sunday Boredom Busters: September 6th

HURON, SD (KELO) — It’s the Department of Public Safety Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. 4-H exhibits start at 8 a.m. Highway patrol dog demonstrations are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A ranch rodeo is at 11 a.m. A laser light show and fireworks from the grandstand start at 9:15 p.m. Fair admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under. The state fair runs through Monday.

The World of Outlaws take to the track at Huset’s Speedway. Gates open at 4 p.m. Races start at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to the races, the Huset’s Speedway Hall of Fame Committee will honor five new members. The hall of fame induction ceremony will take place in the grandstand at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Sioux Empire Mopars are hosting an All-Mopar Car Show at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Registration goes from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging begins at 1 p.m. The award ceremony at 4 p.m. Admission is free for spectators.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Explore the newest addition in the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. “Grow It!” is a science exhibit sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

Movies playing at the Century Theaters in Sioux Falls include The Personal History of David Copperfield, rated PG, Tenet and The New Mutants, both rated PG-13 and Unhinged, rate R. Face masks are required in the theaters.

It’s Kids Night at the Canaries baseball game against the Chicago Dogs. It’s also the final home games of the regular season. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 5:05 p.m.

It’s the final weekend of the summer at South Dakota largest water park. Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park’s last day is Monday, weather permitting.