HURON, SD (KELO) — It’s Department of Public Safety Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Attractions include 4-H exhibits starting at 8 a.m., the midway rides open at 10 a.m., an antique tractor show at 11 a.m., Highway Patrol dog demonstrations at 1 p.m., plus The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block in the grandstand at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.

The Gathering of the People Traditional Wacipi wraps up today with candy baskets at 8 a.m., horses and bouncy houses for kids, the grand entry from noon to 5 p.m. followed by a feed & greet from 6-8 p.m. and a closing ceremony. The wacipi is taking place at 5371 East 60th Street North in Sioux Falls. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Moparama in Sioux Falls includes an All-Mopar Car Show & Dakota Wheelin’ Jeep Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The car shows go from noon to 3:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children.

It’s the season’s final Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Holly Vandenberg from 2-5 p.m.

It’s the final day of swimming at the Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 1-8 p.m.

Wind your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s top sculpture awarded to Carpe Carp, by Christine Knapp from Colorado.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, rated G, Rocky II, rated PG and Bodies Bodies Bodies, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Pandas: The Journey Home.

New releases playing at a theater near you this holiday weekend include Gigi & Nate, rated PG-13 and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, rated R.

Racing season ends tonight at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. The Bull Haulers Brawl offers big payoffs including $75-hundred to the winner of the 410 feature and a $3-thousand payout in the 360’s main event. Weikert’s Livestock is providing a $1,000 bonus to the highest finishing driver in all four features combined. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. The Opening Ceremonies are at 7:30 p.m.