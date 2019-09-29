Sunday Boredom Busters: September 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The More Than Pink Walk is a fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Great Plains. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Falls Park. The opening ceremony is at 9:15 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. New this year is a Remembrance Tent to honor those who’ve lost their lives to breast cancer. Registration is $30, $15 for youth.

Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD is hosting Hounds & Sounds, a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Bring your dog and enjoy classical music by the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $10, dogs are free. Food trucks will also be available.

SiouxperCon: The Wrath of Con is a fan convention that celebrates art forms ranging from comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, board games and video gaming. Activities get underway at noon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Proceeds go to the JY6 Foundation, which supports research to end pediatric cancers, and to REACH Literacy.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents the musical Mamma Mia! The performance is at 2 p.m. at the downtown Orpheum Theater. Tickets are $30.

Springdale Lutheran Church, southeast of Sioux Falls, is hosting a Soup & Pie Supper and Bake Sale. Serving time is from 4-6 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering. Springdale Lutheran is located 2-and-a-half miles north of Lake Alvin on 480th Avenue.

Find your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New in theaters this weekend: Abominable, rated PG.