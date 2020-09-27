Sunday Boredom Busters: September 27th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Komen South Dakota is hosting a virtual More Than Pink Walk. The walk begins at 9 a.m. You can record your steps on the More Than Pink Walk app. The goal is to raise $120,000 to help families impacted by breast cancer.

A virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place in Aberdeen. The virtual opening ceremony takes place at 1 p.m. Walkers will be hitting neighborhood sidewalks and park trails throughout the day. There will be a view-only Promise Garden at Aldrich Park from 2-4 p.m.

The Pioneer Power Show features tractors and engines, steam threshing, corn shelling plus crafts and a flea market at Pioneer Acres in Menno, SD. Activities get underway at 8 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

“Grow It!” is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Visitors can a drive a tractor, shop in a market, crawl underground and experience weather changes firsthand from noon to 5 p.m.

The Midco Aquatic Center has returned to pre-pandemic hours of operation. It’s open today from noon to 5 p.m. You no longer have to make reservations to swim at the facility. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages two and under.

Vikings football fans will want to stay tuned to KELO-TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. with the NFL Today. That’s followed by Tennessee at Minnesota at noon.