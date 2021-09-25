Sunday Boredom Busters: September 26th

ROWENA, SD (KELO) — Red Rock Bar & Grill in Rowena, SD is hosting Jam Against Cancer. Four bands will perform from noon to 6 p.m. There will also be raffles and a silent auction. All the money raised will go to help families in-need who are battling cancer.

Baltic American Legion Post #175 is hosting a fundraiser for Javin’s Journey to help a little boy battling leukemia. The event is taking place at Old Silver Creek Orchard from 1-6 p.m. and includes kids games rock painting and apple picking. The cost is $5 a bag, or $10 a bucket. The orchard is located at 25052 474th Avenue in Baltic.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. There will be pumpkin picking, pumpkin painting, pumpkin games plus live music and food vendors from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line, corn maze and corn kernel pit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Common Ground from 2-5 p.m.

605 Real Estate in Sioux Falls is hosting a Fall Pumpkin Party from noon to 3 p.m. featuring apple cider, treats and, of course, pumpkins. The office is located at 6330 S. Western Avenue.

The World Archery Championships wrap up today in Yankton, SD. The recurve women’s finals begin at 10 a.m. at Riverside Park. That’s followed by the women’s awards ceremony just before noon. The recurve men’s final gets underway at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s awards ceremony. Admission is free.

The Premiere Playhouse presents Blood Brothers at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the Belbas Theatre. Tickets are available at the Pavilion box office.

Also at the Pavilion, check out the new Bug Squad exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. The touring exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad. Plus, visitors can take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape Area, climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber and experience virtually what it’s like to fly in the Dragonfly Drone Exhibit. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Pioneer Power Show features tractors and engines on display, steam threshing, a petting zoo, kids pedal pull, crafts and flea market, corn shelling, homemade ice cream and a carousel at Pioneer Acres in Menno, SD. The power show gets underway at 8 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Harry and the Hendersons, rated PG, Wayne’s World, rated PG-13 and Alphaville, not-rated.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Dear Evan Hansen and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, both rated PG-13.

Championship Weekend wraps up the racing season at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 6 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.