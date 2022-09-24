BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.

A team of runners raising awareness about suicide prevention arrives in Sioux Falls following their run across the state. The 437 Project Finish Line Reception takes place at the downtown Levitt at the Falls and goes from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The reception includes food, games and live music.

Northern Plains Indian Art features works by Native American artists on display at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children under 12 years old.

The public is invited to attend the dedication of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls. The ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. The monument will provide a space for Gold Star families to honor their loved ones in the military who gave their lives in service to their country.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Fall Library Book Sale. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Money raised from the sale will go to purchase new items for the church library.

Riverview Tree farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival with picking hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music, kids activities plus farm animals. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Find your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Everyone is invited to a free Backyard Bash & BBQ at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City. They’ll be serving hamburgers, brats, hot dogs and pulled pork from 5-8 p.m. There will also be kids activities.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Toy Story, rated G, The Conversation, rated PG and Funny Pages, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend, Don’t Worry Darling, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Pandas: The Journey Home.

Enjoy pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at the Indianapolis Colts at noon.