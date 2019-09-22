Sunday Boredom Busters: September 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes wraps up today. More than 50 new homes are on display in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea. from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to tour except the two Feature Homes, which are $5 each. Proceeds benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Country Apple Orchard is hosting its 20th annual Apple Festival. Enjoy homemade apple pies, caramel apples, tractor wagon rides to the orchard to pick your own apples, plus pony and train rides. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Country Apple Orchard is located 4 and 1/2 miles south of Sioux Falls on Minnesota Avenue

The Menno Pioneer Power Show features tractors, steam threshing, corn shelling, historic buildings and homemade ice cream at Pioneer Acres in Menno, SD. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Activities get underway at 8 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

Barrels for Beth & Becky is a day of games on horseback, a silent auction, raffles and food at the Lake County 4-H grounds in Madison, SD. Money raised from the benefit goes to All Women Count, a non-profit that helps South Dakota women with cancer needs.

Hooker, SD is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a potluck at the Danish Brotherhood Society Building in Viborg. The public is welcome and invited to bring any photos or memorabilia you may have from 1-4 p.m.

Find your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie Shark Tale. Show time is at 2 p.m. The cost is a daily admission or swim pass. Inner tubes will be provided.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Downton Abbey, rated PG, Ad Astra, rated PG-13 and Rambo: Last Blood, rated R.