Sunday Boredom Busters: September 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final day of the Fall Parade of Homes. More than 60 newly-built homes are opening their doors for tours in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea and Wentworth. New this year, some builders have added a virtual tour option to their homes listing. People who show up in-person are encouraged to bring a face mask to wear inside the homes. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All the homes are free to tour.

Former Major League baseball star Darryl Strawberry will be speaking at Faith Family Church in Sioux Falls. He’ll share his message at 10:30 a.m. Faith Family Church is located at 8th Street and Spring Avenue.

Young athletes are invited to try the sport of lacrosse in Sioux Falls. The free clinics will be held at 1 p.m. in Memorial Park and at 2:30 p.m. at Journey Elementary. The clinics are open to boys and girls ages five and up.

Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD is hosting the final Sangria Sunday of the season. Enjoy live music and South Dakota wines from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

“Grow It!” is a science exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Visitors can a tractor, shop in a market, crawl underground, experience weather changes firsthand from noon to 5 p.m.

It’s a double-header Sunday of pro football action on KELOLAND-TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with the NFL Today on CBS. The Denver Broncos take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon, followed by Kansas City at the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m.