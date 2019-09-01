Sunday Boredom Busters: September 1st

HURON, SD (KELO) — It’s Share the Road Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will be at the Day Sponsor Tent with educational displays, games plus Highway Patrol K-9’s and Tommy the Turtle. This year’s theme is motorcycle safety.

Also at the state fair, the Carnival opens at 10 a.m., a Community Worship begins at 11 a.m. at the Dakotaland Stage, enjoy the country comedy trio The Dakota Hens & One Young Chick at 1:30 p.m. on the Centennial Stage and the Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning perform at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand.

The final round of the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge — LPGA Symetra Tour takes place at Willow Run Golf Course. The first group of golfers tee-offs at 7:30 a.m. The Championship Trophy will be presented at 2 p.m. Players are competing for a total purse of a quarter-million dollars.

Moparama is an All-Mopar Car Show at Billion Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a special guest appearance by Dukes of Hazzard actor Tom Wopat & The General Lee. Admission is free.

Vick’s Corner in Spirit Lake, Iowa is hosting an Antique Show & Flea Market through Labor Day. Dealers from several states will be selling antiques, collectibles and primitives from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 250 lifters from 39 states are competing in the USA Powerlifting Bench Press Nationals. The heavy lifting starts at 10 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Admission is $10.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Find your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Visit the new Arc of Dreams sculpture that spans the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. The Arc is located next to Cherapa Place and is the permanent centerpiece of the SculptureWalk displays on sidewalks throughout downtown.

While you’re downtown, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum and take in the exhibits on movie theaters, medicine, toys and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New in theaters this holiday weekend: Bennett’s War, rated PG-13.