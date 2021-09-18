Sunday Boredom Busters: September 19th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final round of the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Gates open at 7 a.m. Players start teeing-off at 10:15 a.m. The trophy presentation is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Other tournament-related activities include The Sanford International Children’s Walk at 10 a.m. at Sanford Children’s Hospital and a Junior Clinic at the lower driving range of the country club at 11 a.m. There’s free parking for the tournament in the former Sears and Yonkers parking lots at The Empire Mall. Shuttles run every 15-minutes.

It’s your final chance to check-out the thirty newly-built homes on display as part of the Fall Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see, except for the Feature Home, which costs $5 to tour, with the money going to the Sioux Empire Homebuilders Care Foundation.

The Children’s Tumor Foundation is hosting a Shine A Light NF Walk in Sioux Falls. The walk is taking place from 8 a.m. to noon at Sertoma Park.

Baltic American Legion Post 175 is hosting a Fall Apple Fundraiser at Old Silver Creek Orchard in Baltic. Bring your own buckets or grocery bags and load up on delicious, natural apples, grown without chemicals from 1-6 p.m. The cost is $5 a bag or $10 a bucket.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line, corn maze and corn kernel pit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Billy Lurken from 2-5 p.m.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

St. Adrian Catholic Church in Adrian, MN is hosting a Fall Dinner and Raffle from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $2.50 for ages 2-5.

First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a 50’s Drive-In Block Party. Enjoy classic cars, live music and root beer floats from 5-7:30 p.m. Your donations will go to the church’s youth group programs.

Bug Squad is the newest exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center. The touring exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad. Plus, visitors can take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape Area, climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber and experience virtually what it’s like to fly in the Dragonfly Drone Exhibit. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include, fittingly, on this National Talk Like A Pirate Day: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, rated PG-13, The Last Waltz, rated PG and The Lost Boys, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Cry Macho, rated PG-13 and Copshop, rated R.