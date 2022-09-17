SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final round of play at the Sanford International featuring the top players of the PGA Champions Tour. The gates open at 7 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 10:15 a.m. A Junior Clinic takes place at 1:30 p.m. on the driving range. A closing ceremony and trophy presentation takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the 18th green. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s your final chance to check out the 45 new homes on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities as part of the Fall Parade of Homes. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation.

Loop the Lake is a race on Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls where participants compete on paddleboards or kayaks for prizes and bragging rights. Races start at 2 p.m. All activities will take place along the west side of the lake off Westlake Drive. It costs $25 to register. First responders, along with doctors, nurses and active duty military race for free. Spectators can bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit along the west side of the lake and enjoy live music.

First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a 50’s Drive-In Block Party from 5-7:30 p.m. This throwback event includes classic cars, live music, kids activities plus root beer floats and grilled burgers. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth ministry.

Springdale Lutheran Church, southeast of Sioux Falls, is serving a Soup and Pie Supper from 4-6 p.m. There will also be a bake sale and bazaar.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Wind your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s top sculpture awarded to Carpe Carp, by Christine Knapp from Colorado.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Memoria and Xanadu, both rated PG, plus Top Gun: Maverick, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Pandas: The Journey Home.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include See How They Run and The Woman King, both rated PG-13, plus Pearl and Clerks III, both rated R.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. New England plays Pittsburgh at noon. That’s followed by Cincinnati at Dallas at 3:30 p.m.