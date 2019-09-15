Sunday Boredom Busters: September 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — More than fifty new homes are on display during the Falls Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg and Tea. You can check out the homes from 1-5 p.m. today, as well as next weekend. All homes are free to tour except the two Feature Homes, which are $5 each. Proceeds benefit the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Country Apple Orchard is hosting a Family Fun Festival that includes all kinds of apple goodies and other food, kids inflatables, live music plus train and pony rides. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Country Apple Orchard is located 4.5 miles south of Sioux Falls on Minnesota Avenue.

An inflatable Action Tower will be featured at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will need an active swim pass or pay a daily admission fee. The Midco Aquatic Center is located in Spellerberg Park.

Mt. Zion Temple in Sioux Falls is hosting a 100-Year Celebration Open House. Everyone is invited to come for tours and social time from 2-4 p.m. Mt. Zion Temple is located at 523 W. 14th Street.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lake Wilson, MN is serving a Swiss Steak Supper from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages 3 and under. Carry-outs are also available at adult prices.

St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford is hosting a Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ham and broasted chicken are on the menu. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children, free for kids 4 and under.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Find your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Hustlers, The Goldfinch and Brittany Runs a Marathon, all rated R.