Sunday Boredom Busters: September 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The final round of the Sanford International takes place today at Minnehaha Country Club. The gates open at 8 a.m. Tickets start at $20. They’re available online The first 500 spectators will receive a “Profile by Sanford” drinking glass. The competition goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trophy presentation takes place at 5:15 p.m. on the 18th green. Free parking is available at the Sherman Park Softball Complex. Spectators can also park for free in the old Sears and Younkers lots at The Empire Mall and take a shuttle to the tournament. The shuttles run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Fall Parade of Home features more than 60 newly-built homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea and Wentworth. New this year, some builders have added a virtual tour option to their homes listing. People who show up in-person are encouraged to bring a face mask to wear inside the homes. The homes range in price from $200-thousand on up to more than $1-million. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The parade resumes next weekend. All the homes are free to tour.

Wings Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls is hosting Park & Play: Party in the Parking Lot. There will be yard games, inflatables, face painting, selfie station, food and prize drawings from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.

You’re invited to check out the new Little Acorns Preschool during an Open House at New Oak Christian Church in Sioux Falls. The free open house goes from 2-5 p.m. and includes games and snacks.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music from 2-5 p.m.

Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

“Grow It!” is a science exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing in the pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Mysteries of the Unseen World at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Into America’s Wild at 2:15 p.m.

Movies playing at the Century Theaters in Sioux Falls include The Personal History of David Copperfield, rated PG, The Broken Hearts Gallery, plus Tenet and The New Mutants, both rated PG-13 and Unhinged, rate R. Face masks are required in the theaters.

It’s the opening weekend of the National Football League season. Coverage on KELOLAND TV begins at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today, followed by the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots at noon.