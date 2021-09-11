Sunday Boredom Busters: September 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Thirty newly-built homes are on display today and next weekend as part of the Fall Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see, except for the Feature Home, which costs $5 to tour, with the money going to the Sioux Empire Homebuilders Care Foundation.

The Sioux Falls Police Department, along with other city leaders, will face-off against members of the community in a friendly soccer game. The Community Soccer Match will take place at 6 p.m. at Yankton Trail Park. Attendance is free.

Mega Monster Trucks Live features the ultimate in car-crushing fun at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Show time is 2 p.m. and includes monster truck stunts, obstacle courses, and motocross jumps.

Also at the fairgrounds, dozens of exhibitors from throughout the Midwest are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts at Benson’s Flea Market from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center. Admission is $2.50, free for kids 12 and under.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s the final Sangria Sunday of the summer at Strawbale Winery near Renner, SD. Enjoy live music by Ron & Jane Cote starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Geoff Gunderson from 2-5 p.m.

Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls is celebrating the launch of its new ministry called The Journey. There will be children’s games and jump houses starting at 10 a.m. plus a dunk tank and burgers and hot dogs. Mayor Paul TenHaken will give a talk.

Linwood Wesleyan Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Classic Car Show and Picnic. Check out the cars, plus kids activities, food and music from 4-6:30 p.m.

Harvest Festival, a quarter-mile west of Delmont, includes a pancake brunch at 8 a.m., a non-denominational church service at 9 a.m., farm demonstrations starting at 10 a.m., a parade at 1 p.m, and a tractor pull at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line, corn maze and corn kernel pit. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors to the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, SD are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Corn Maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls features more than 7 acres of twists, turns and dead ends. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Amadeus, the director’s cut, and The World’s End, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Queenpins and Malignant, both rated R.