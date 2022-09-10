SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.

The Homesteader Day Harvest Festival at Beaver Creek Nature Area near Brandon includes pioneer farming demonstrations, Civil War re-enactors, Dutch oven cooking and games. It’s taking place from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Rachel’s Race is a 5K run/walk in memory of Rachel Ortman who died earlier this year following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The event gets underway at 9 a.m. at Family Park in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Arthritis Foundation is hosting an Arthritis Families Event at Thunder Road in Sioux Falls. All Arthritis Warriors will receive free entertainment starting at 1 p.m. Everyone else will have the opportunity to get a 2 hour indoor/outdoor pass which includes unlimited mini-golf, go-karts, laser tag, laser maze, and bumper cars at a discounted rate of $30.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Linwood Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Classic Car Show & Community Picnic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be kids activities plus live music.

The gospel group Divinity Trio performs at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls. The concert gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls is hosting a National Grandparents Day Festival from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. You’re invited to bring the whole family to enjoy activities for all ages including crafts, prizes, live music, games and food.

The AMA Coins and Sports Cards Show features collectibles for sale or swapping at the at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wind your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s top sculpture awarded to Carpe Carp, by Christine Knapp from Colorado.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, rated G, The ‘Burbs, rated PG and Top Gun: Maverick, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Pandas: The Journey Home.

New releases playing at a movie theater near you include Lifemark, rated PG-13, plus Barbarian and Medieval, both rated R.

It’s a double-header of pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with the NFL Today on CBS. That’s followed by Pittsburgh at Cincinnati at noon, followed by Kansas City at Arizona at 3:30 p.m.